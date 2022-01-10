Quiet but chilly workweek weather

After a rainy, dreary Sunday we have been treated to a pleasant yet chilly start to the work week. For the next few days this calm, seasonable weather will continue and temperatures climb a bit.
Lows hold steady in the 20s and 30s and afternoon highs reach the 40s and 50s. There's not "active" weather to speak of during the work week as high pressure is in control until the weekend.
A disturbance dives into the southeast Friday night into Saturday, bringing us a round of showers. At this point, we're not expecting severe weather, but we can see a few snowflakes as the system pulls eastward. By Sunday, quiet and cold weather resumes.