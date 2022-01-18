 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Winter Weather Outlook...
...Light freezing rain or drizzle possible early Thursday morning...

A strong cold front will bring showers and thunderstorms Wednesday
afternoon into Wednesday evening. Behind the front, lingering rain
will likely change to freezing rain or drizzle briefly before ending
Thursday morning. This transition is most likely to take place in
southern middle Tennessee and northwest Alabama, or generally
northwest of a Scottsboro to Guntersville to Cullman Line. Southeast
of this line, temperatures may remain just above freezing into early
Thursday morning keeping precipitation all liquid. A light glaze of
ice is possible as a result of the freezing rain or drizzle, and may
impact travel conditions Thursday morning. Temperatures may recover
just above freezing for a few hours during the midday to early
afternoon hours. However, the highest elevations of the Cumberland
Plateau in northern Jackson County Alabama and Franklin County
Tennessee may remain at or below freezing, so any ice accumulation
may be slow to melt off roadways.

A developing winter storm may affect much of the southeastern United
States on Friday into Saturday. At this time, only a slight chance
of snow is expected for far northeast Alabama with this system, with
any accumulations remaining less than a half inch. Being a few days
away, please keep checking for later updates in case this forecast
changes and weather and impacts change for our area.

Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio, or a favorite local media outlet,
for further statements or updates from the National Weather Service
in Huntsville.

Quarterback Bryce Young Selected as the 2021 Manning Award Winner

  • 0
Bryce Young Manning

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama quarterback Bryce Young was selected as the 2021 winner of the Manning Award, the Allstate Sugar Bowl and Manning family announced on Tuesday.

Young becomes the program's second straight winner of the Manning, joining last year's recipient Mac Jones. The pair are the only two Alabama quarterbacks to take home the Manning in the award's 18-year history.

Bryce Young

Quarterback                 

  • Guided the Crimson Tide to a second straight appearance in the College Football Playoff and the program's seventh showing in the eight seasons of the CFP
  • Came away with multiple awards by season's end highlighted by the Heisman Trophy
  • Also tabbed as a consensus first team All-American and All-SEC honoree to go with SEC Offensive Player of the Year recognition
  • Finished 366-of-547 for 4,872 yards with 47 scores compared to seven interceptions while adding three rushing touchdowns to his stat line
  • Set the Alabama single-season records for passing yards and passing touchdowns while leading the SEC and ranking second nationally in each category

