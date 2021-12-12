Quarterback Bo Nix leaving Auburn

Auburn quarterback Bo Nix announced on his Instagram Sunday night that he has entered the transfer portal.
The three-year starter finishes his career with the Tigers with 7,251 passing yards and 39 touchdowns. He also rushed for 869 yards and 18 touchdowns.
In his video statement he finished with this message.
"I'm going to miss the moments I had as an Auburn Tiger. To my teammates, my coaches and my friends who have been a part of this journey and been with me along the way, thank you. I got the experience of a lifetime and I have accomplished my goal. I believe Auburn is a special place and it will be when we work together. Because I believe in these things, I will always believe in Auburn and I'll always love it. War Eagle!"
Nix had season-ending ankle surgery in November.
Watch his entire video on Instagram below: