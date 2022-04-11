Push to end Alabama's grocery tax fails in legislature

Alabama's budgets hit a record high in the just-ended legislative session, and your tax dollars will remain in the state Capitol.
Another bill trying to do away with Alabama's sales tax on groceries failed to pass this legislative session. It's a battle that's been ongoing for decades.
This as the USDA predicts the highest annual food inflation rate in 14 years.
"Everything's gone up!" Mario Salgado said.
"Definitely getting a lot less groceries for a lot more money," Puiton Manthui said.
People are having to manage their budgets differently as inflation causes food prices to go up.
"I don't see it getting any better," Salgado said.
USDA predicts those prices will continue to rise another 4% in 2022, so people want something to be done.
It's one reason former Alabama Senator Bill Holtzclaw wants his old job back. He says its time Alabama joins the majority of the country in doing away with a tax on food. He says the tax is hurting everybody.
"That 4% state sales tax that we put on groceries coupled with inflation is truly hurting our families. They're having to make a decision between food, medicine and gas, and it shouldn't be that way," Holtzclaw said.
Holtzclaw's opponent in next month's primary is state Senator Tom Butler. We reached out for his position on the issue, but haven't heard back at this time.
Still, locals say it's something they hope to see.
"I think that would help a lot of the strain," Manthui said.
"We need it! Everything adds up," Salgado added.
One of the main concerns of getting rid of the grocery tax is the hole it leaves in the education budget.
Holtzclaw says he will look for other ways to protect the education budget while still getting rid of the grocery tax.
A recent poll by Alabama Arise found that nearly 3 in 5 people in Alabama support getting rid of the state's grocery tax without cutting education funding.