Pursuit through Limestone, Madison Counties ends in crash

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says a Decatur man failed to stop on Saturday, leading authorities on a chase.
ALEA's Highway Patrol Division attempted to stop 42-year-old Jovon D. Humphrey for speeding on Interstate 565 in Limestone County.
Humphrey wouldn't stop and began to elude ALEA Troopers through Limestone and Madison County.
While on the interstate Humphrey went off the road and struck a light pole at exit 15, near Sparkman Drive in Madison County, ALEA says.
Humphrey was not wearing a seat belt at the time of crash and was transported to Huntsville Hospital for treatment.
Charges are pending, ALEA says.
The investigation is ongoing.