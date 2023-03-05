 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Alabama...

Paint Rock River near Woodville affecting Jackson, Madison and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River near Woodville.

* WHEN...Until late this evening.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:00 AM CST Sunday the stage was 16.0 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 7:00 AM CST Sunday was 17.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late this afternoon and continue falling to 4.7 feet Friday
morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
16.0 feet on 04/27/1967.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Pursuit through Limestone, Madison Counties ends in crash

  • Updated
  • 0
Alabama Law Enforcement Agency logo (ALEA)

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says a Decatur man failed to stop on Saturday, leading authorities on a chase.

ALEA's Highway Patrol Division attempted to stop 42-year-old Jovon D. Humphrey for speeding on Interstate 565 in Limestone County.

Humphrey wouldn't stop and began to elude ALEA Troopers through Limestone and Madison County.

While on the interstate Humphrey went off the road and struck a light pole at exit 15, near Sparkman Drive in Madison County, ALEA says.

Humphrey was not wearing a seat belt at the time of crash and was transported to Huntsville Hospital for treatment.

Charges are pending, ALEA says.

The investigation is ongoing.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

