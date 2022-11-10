'Pullin' for Partnership' fundraiser brings awareness to addiction resources in Madison County

Partnership for a Drug-Free Community held their second annual "Pullin' for Partnership" fundraiser.
Twenty teams signed up to pull a 46,000 pound firetruck. The goal was to test their strength, while raising awareness for addiction resources in Madison County.
"We're always trying to educate the community about what's happening," said Wendy Reeves, executive director of Partnership for a Drug-Free Community.
It was a unique fundraiser, as teams raced against the clock to see who could pull the firetruck the fastest. "People absolutely love it, it's very different," said Reeves. "Who gets to say they pulled a 46,000 pound firetruck?"
The firetruck was the main attraction, but the fundraiser was also about community outreach.
"We've been here for 34 years. We've had lots of different programs, but right now we really are trying to focus on vaping, opioids, fentanyl is such a big problem in our community," said Reeves.
Many of the teams were first responders themselves, as they see the consequences of addiction every day.
"All of us interact in some form or fashion with these patients, whether that's the police department on the criminal side or we're responding trying to resuscitate some of these people from the drug use," said Capt. Ryan Gentry with Madison Fire & Rescue.
It's a difficult subject to talk about, but interactive events make the conversation a little bit easier.
"A lot of people don't want to talk about it, but it is a problem. And the more that we can bring awareness to it, allow people to know about the resources that are available out there, it just really is a whole benefit to the community in general," said Gentry.
The "Pullin' for Partnership" fundraiser raised about $17,000 for Partnership for a Drug-Free Community. For more information on how to donate, click here.