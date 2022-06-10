Public warning issued after folded cash with meth, fentanyl inside found in Tennessee gas stations

If you find a folded dollar bill on the ground, you might want to think twice before picking it up.
A Tennessee sheriff is issuing a public warning after two gas stations in the county reported finding folded dollar bills in the floor that had "a white powdery substance inside."
The substance later tested positive for methamphetamine and fentanyl, according to Perry County (Tenn.) Sheriff Nick Weems.
"This is very dangerous, folks! Please share and educate your children to not pick up the money," Weems said.
The sheriff said he hopes to find the person responsible for leaving the poisoned cash where an innocent bystander or child could find it. Weems said he wants harsher punishments for people who use cash to hide drugs.
"It enrages me as a father and the sheriff that can act so carelessly and have no regard for others' well being, especially a child," Weems said.