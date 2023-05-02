Public meeting on potenial bridge in Decatur

Residents are voicing their opinions on the possibility of a new bridge being built in the city of Decatur.
Residents attended a public meeting on a Tennessee river bridge the Turner- Surles Community Center.
The city has partnered with TTL who helped manage the feasible study.
Jason Walker is the chief operating officer at TTL. He knew residents would come out and plenty of questions would be asked.
Walker says its too early to say a whole lot because this is just step one of a long process.
"Where we are in the very initial stages so it can be challenging especially from a public standpoint of understanding, you know, release of information or study findings, [we're'] really not to that point. This is the first step of just engaging the public to find out what the public concerns and their ideas. So at this point, there are no findings per say this is just part of the process," said Walker.
After Tuesday nights meeting, there will be another meeting taking place either late summer or early fall. From there, they'll take input from the public meeting and come back and have a number of potential alignments that would be studied further.
Information from the public meeting will be on Decatur's City's website.
You can also submit public comment until June 1, 2023.
Comments can be submitted to:
Decaturbridge.comments@ttlusa.com
Or they can be mailed to:
TTL, Inc.
Decatur Bridge Comments
3516 Greensboro Avenue Tuscaloosa, AL 35401