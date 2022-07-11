 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Public meeting on possible change to form of Madison government postponed

  • Updated
  • 0
City of Madison logo

City of Madison emblem

 By Nicole Zedeck

UPDATE: The meeting has been postponed "due to unforeseen circumstances," according to the city of Madison. WAAY 31 will update this article once a new time and date for the meeting are announced.

-----

From earlier:

City leaders in Madison want to hear from you Monday on whether you think the city should transition to a council-manager style of government.

The meeting will be moderated by District 5 Council Member Ranae Bartlett.

A group of citizens made the recommendation to Madison City Council back in January.

If adopted, a town manager would be hired to help manage growth and more day-to-day operations of Madison while the mayor would focus more on laws, ordinances and become more of a spokesperson for the city.

The meeting is scheduled for noon Monday at the Madison Public Library at 142 Plaza Boulevard.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you