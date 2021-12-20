Public hearing postponed for Sheffield business at risk of losing license

The public hearing for potentially revoking the business license for Jokers, a Sheffield restaurant and night club that was recently the scene of a fatal shooting, has been postponed.
The hearing was initially set to take place 5 p.m. Monday at Sheffield City Hall. Sheffield Mayor Steve Stanley said there is a possibility Jokers could retain its business license, considering conditions are agreeable to both parties.
"One condition that might be considered is that they close earlier in the evening," Stanley said.
A motion on an improper notice was filed instead. A new hearing date had not been set as of Monday night.
Jokers' business license had come under reconsideration after a Dec. 3 shooting in which two people were injured and one died. The mayor told WAAY 31 that there have been other incidents at Jokers that put Sheffield officers in danger and that recent incidents have forced the city to call on nearby police departments for extra help.