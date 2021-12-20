Public hearing for business revocation postponed

The public hearing for potentially revoking Jokers' businesses license was scheduled to take place Monday at 5:00 pm at city hall in Sheffield.
Sheffield Mayor Steve Stanley says there is a possibility Jokers could retain their business license, considering conditions that are agreeable to both parties.
"One condition that might be considered, is that they close earlier in the evening than they’ve been closing," said Mayor Steve Stanley.
The public hearing was postponed, and a motion on an improper notice was filed.
A new hearing date had not been set as of Monday night.