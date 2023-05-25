Providence Main Street to be blocked 4 days so crane can be built to take down other cranes

The southbound lanes of Providence Main Street, from Town Center Drive to Walden Run, will close at 6 a.m. May 31 and should re-open sometime June 4, the city of Huntsville announced Thursday.
According to the city’s news release: “The closure is necessary to accommodate the construction of a crane that will be used to deconstruct the existing cranes in the construction area.”
Drivers traveling southbound to University Drive will need to take alternate routes, including Old Monrovia Road.
Drivers who need to go westbound on University can take Gates Mill Street to Hillcrest Avenue. Detour signs will be installed for guidance.
Drivers should obey all signage and use caution when traveling near the construction site.
For more information, contact City of Huntsville Traffic Engineering at 256-427-6850.