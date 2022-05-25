Protecting our children, school resource officers do it every day in North Alabama

People across the country are looking for ways keep our children safe, after the deadly school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. During the shooting, there was a school resource officer at the elementary school. He exchanged gunfire with the shooter and was injured, which allowed Salvador Ramos to run into the school and barricade himself inside.
After hearing the horrific news, Madison City Schools ramped up their police presence, something they were already planning for since more people would be on campus during the last few days of school.
"SRO's feel apart of the school. They are an extension of the school," says Sgt. Ralph Dawe with the Madison Police Department. He oversees all of the school resource officers (SRO) with the school system.
The goal for the eight school resource officers who partner with the Madison City School system is to keep students and teachers safe. It's a job that carries a lot of weight.
"If something bad happens to a kid, it's almost as if something bad happened to (the officer's) family," says Dawe.
The gut-wrenching scene out of Texas has officers here in Alabama keeping a close eye on their school children.
"You know, watching the news that something bad could potentially happen anywhere in the U.S., in any city. You know, it's nice that morning to see that there's a police car driving around," explains Dawe.
Increased police presence can ward off some threats, but if someone with a weapon and violent intentions is determined to hurt someone, they can cause mass destruction in less than 15 seconds.
"Even having an SRO present in the school, it doesn't necessarily stop a tragedy like this. So that's why I want to emphasize that it is a partnership with the school," he says.
SRO's partner with school systems to have safety protocols in place, so everyone can jump into action if needed.
"We have regular drills to make sure that schools are prepared if there is an active shooter or someone comes on campus with a weapon," says Alabama state superintendent, Dr. Eric Mackey.
Although there are safety measures in place, Dr. Mackey says there is no statewide solution to protecting our kids because not all schools look the same.
"It really kind of depends on what your community looks like, what your school building looks like, what security measures need to be put in place," explains Dr. Mackey.
"You know, in a perfect world, you'd have a an armed police officer trained, specially trained, in every school across America," says Dawe.
The Madison City School system does not currently have an SRO stationed at every school, but they say it is something they are looking into. Currently, they have two at each high school, one at every middle school, and two that patrol all of the elementary schools.
Dr. Mackey says every year the state reviews their safety plans, but this summer he says they will look at their plans with heightened awareness for any flaws in the system.