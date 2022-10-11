 Skip to main content
Prosecutors will not seek the death penalty against Casey White; Connie Ridgeway trial delayed

Casey White Arraignment Walk

Accused killer Casey White arrives at the Lauderdale County Courthouse early Tuesday morning, October 11, for his arraignment hearing in the death of Vicky White.

State prosecutors announced in court Tuesday they will not seek the death penalty against Casey White for the death of Connie Ridgeway or Vicky White.

Casey White on Tuesday entered a not guilty plea during the arraignment hearing in Lauderdale County on Vicky White's death. White does not face the death penalty in this case because it is a felony murder, not a capital murder, charge.

Vicky White died of a self-inflicted gunshot while the two were attempting to avoid police capture in Evansville, Indiana, on May 9. They had escaped from the Lauderdale County Detention Center 11 days earlier.

He is also charged with capital murder in the 2015 killing of Connie Ridgeway. 

The murder trial of Connie Ridgeway, set to begin Dec. 12, has been postponed to a later date.

Lauderdale County District Attorney Chris Connolly said he will not seek the death penalty in Ridgeway's murder at the request of her sons.

