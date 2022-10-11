Prosecutors will not seek death penalty against Casey White; Connie Ridgeway trial delayed

State prosecutors announced in court Tuesday they will not seek the death penalty against Casey White for the death of Connie Ridgeway.
Casey White on Tuesday entered a not-guilty plea during the arraignment hearing in Lauderdale County on Vicky White's death. He does not face the death penalty in this case because it is a felony murder, not a capital murder, charge.
Vicky White died of a self-inflicted gunshot while the two were attempting to avoid police capture in Evansville, Indiana, on May 9. They had escaped from the Lauderdale County Detention Center 11 days earlier.
Casey White is charged with capital murder in the 2015 killing of Connie Ridgeway.
The trial for that case, set to begin Dec. 12, has been postponed to a later date.
Lauderdale County District Attorney Chris Connolly said he will not seek the death penalty in Ridgeway's murder, at the request of her sons.
Defense attorneys viewed that surprise announcement from the district attorney as a small victory but said they still have a lot of work to do as they prepare for both trials.
"That aspect of this entire matter changes the complexion of all of it, and it complicates everything, but it really means we all have more work to do to investigate to clarify some things, because it overlaps with the original case. It does complicate that to an extent," attorney Robert Tuten said after Tuesday's hearing.
While Casey White had requested to be moved from Alabama Department of Corrections custody to another North Alabama county jail, that plan was scrubbed in recent weeks. His team withdrew their motion, and he will continue to await trial in ADOC custody.
On Tuesday, a convoy of three Lauderdale County special operations law enforcement vehicles escorted Casey White to the hearing from the prison. Defense attorneys said due to the ongoing prison inmate strike inside some male prison facilities, including Donaldson, where Casey White is being housed, efforts to visit him and work on the defense have been complicated.
He is asking for a delay in both trials to give his team more time to prepare.
"All of the publicity prior to the arrest complicates everything else that was already on the table, so it has added a another layer that we have to work through," Tuten said.
The judge has yet to rule on several motions, including a request by prosecutors for a gag order and another request for a change in venue for the trial. White is expected to be back in Lauderdale County for another status hearing next month.
