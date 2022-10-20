Prosecutors: Triple-murder suspect Jimmy Spencer motivated by money to beat, strangle victims

A graphic and emotional start to accused triple-murderer Jimmy Spencer's trial that left the victims' family members and the defendant in tears as evidence photos from the crime scenes were shown to the jury inside a Marshall County courtroom Thursday.
Prosecutors told the jury Spencer, who was out of prison on parole after a life sentence, at first found work and a love interest in Marshall County. But they say he was homeless and jobless when he targeted Martha Reliford, Marie Martin and Martin's 7-year-old grandson Colton Lee in 2018.
Martin and Reliford were neighbors, and witnesses testified to seeing Spencer at Reliford's home in the days leading up to her body being discovered after the bodies of Martin and Colton were found inside the Martin home July 13, 2018.
The defense in their opening statement only asked the jury to, "give Jimmy a fair trial and follow the evidence."
Prosecutors said they will show the jury video of Spencer allegedly driving Martin's stolen car, and Spencer's own confessions to police about the killings and his motivation.
A pair of Guntersville Police officers who were first to respond to the 911 calls from Martin's granddaughter about finding the bodies. They said she told them she found Martin in a pool of blood, with her hands bound behind her back with a cable and a dog leash wrapped around her neck.
Prosecutors said her throat was cut.
Officers described finding Colton in the other bedroom inside the home with obvious head trauma and a hammer with blood on it located next to his body.
As officers responded to the crime scene on Mulberry Street, they were asked to check on Reliford, who lived directly across the street.
Officers said they smelled what they believed was a decaying body as they approached the home and once inside found Reliford dead next to her bed with blood spatter on the wall over the bed. They said she had been dead for several days.
The state told the jury Spencer had come across at least one of the victims on Mulberry while he did odd jobs around the area prior to the killings. Spencer was out of prison on parole despite a life sentence and had left a group home program in Birmingham and moved to Marshall County, where he for a time worked at a chicken plant and a body shop. Spencer's car was seized and he lost his job and was living on the streets and occasionally stayed at a hotel.
Prosecutors said Spencer killed both women to steal their money and valuables and Colton was killed because he was a witness to the horrific killing of his great-grandmother. Martin's granddaughter said she had tried to reach Martin on the phone for a day before she went to the house and found Martin's car was missing. She used a spare key to enter the home where she found Martin tied, face down on the floor in a back bedroom.
As witnesses described what they found inside the crime scene, those graphic evidence photos of the bodies were shown to the courtroom on a large screen and Spencer appeared to become emotional, wiping tears and putting his hands over his face. So far defense attorneys have had no cross examination questions for any of the witnesses.
The trial will continue at 9 a.m. Friday and court will dismiss at 12:30 p.m. for the weekend due to high school homecoming festivities downtown.
If Spencer is found guilty the jury will then decide a sentence of either life in prison with no chance of parole or death.