Prosecutors to seek death penalty for suspect in murder of Huntsville Police Officer Garrett Crumby

Juan Robert Laws

He's accused of murdering Officer Garrett Crumby.

Prosecutors will seek the death penalty for Juan Laws, who is accused of killing Huntsville Police Officer Garrett Crumby.

That came out during Laws' first appearance in the Madison County Courthouse.

Laws is accused of shooting Crumby, who opened the door of an apartment after hearing a woman scream.

Crumby was shot about 10 times in the March 28 attack. He died from his injuries.

Officer Albert Morin also was shot. After returning fire and hitting Laws in the leg, the injured Morin jumped from a railing so he could call for help.

