Prosecutors drop DUI charge against Huntsville police officer

The bench trial for a Huntsville police officer accused of driving under the influence while off duty was supposed to take place Tuesday, but it has been postponed.
Taylor Stegall will instead participate in a pretrial intervention program in Morgan County, records show. A judge granted prosecutors' motion to drop the DUI charge without prejudice, meaning he could still face the charge at a later date.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency arrested Stegall after a two-vehicle crash Feb. 20 near the intersection of Ready Section Road and Scott Road, about 7 miles north of Toney in Madison County.
Huntsville Police say Stegall is still on administrative duties.
The department said the administrative process is separate from criminal proceedings and did not comment on the DUI charge being dropped.