Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 107 expected today and on
Wednesday.

* WHERE...In Alabama, Lauderdale, Colbert, Franklin, Lawrence,
Limestone, Madison, Morgan, Cullman, Marshall, Jackson and
DeKalb Counties. In Tennessee, Moore, Lincoln and Franklin
Counties.

* WHEN...For the Heat Advisory, from 11 AM this morning to 7 PM
CDT this evening, and from 11 AM to 7 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Prosecutors drop DUI charge against Huntsville police officer

  • 0
Taylor Stegall

Taylor Stegall

The bench trial for a Huntsville police officer accused of driving under the influence while off duty was supposed to take place Tuesday, but it has been postponed.

Taylor Stegall will instead participate in a pretrial intervention program in Morgan County, records show. A judge granted prosecutors' motion to drop the DUI charge without prejudice, meaning he could still face the charge at a later date.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency arrested Stegall after a two-vehicle crash Feb. 20 near the intersection of Ready Section Road and Scott Road, about 7 miles north of Toney in Madison County.

Huntsville Police say Stegall is still on administrative duties.

The department said the administrative process is separate from criminal proceedings and did not comment on the DUI charge being dropped.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

