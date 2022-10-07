Prosecutor seeks gag order in Casey White trial for murder of Vicky White

Lauderdale County District Attorney Chris Connolly is asking for a gag order in Casey White’s upcoming murder trial.
In a motion filed late Friday, Connolly says “the defendant, representatives of the victim, attorneys and any law enforcement agencies involved in the prosecution of this case” should be barred from speaking to the media. This is because, he says, the “case has received an inordinate amount of coverage from local, state and national media outlets.”
Connolly also cites the potential impact statements could have in regard to tainting the jury pool.
The gag order is for Casey White’s prosecution for the murder of Vicky White. Vicky White died of a self-inflicted gunshot while the two were attempting to avoid police capture in Evansville, Indiana, on May 9. They had escaped from the Lauderdale County Detention Center 11 days earlier.
He is also charged with the 2015 murder of Connie Ridgeway.
Casey White is due to appear at the Lauderdale County Courthouse for arraignment on the Vicky White murder charge on Tuesday.
The judge could rule on the gag order at that hearing.
