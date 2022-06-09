Prosecutor drops Casey White’s escape charge - for now

Accused killer and jail escapee Casey Cole White is fighting for his right for a preliminary hearing.
That fight erupted Thursday after a Lauderdale County judge approved the prosecution's motion to drop the escape case and bring it back later.
Just after 8:30 a.m., Lauderdale County District Attorney Chris Connolly filed a motion to nolle prosequi with leave to reinstate Casey White's escape charge in the future. Translated directly from Latin, nolle prosequi means not to wish to prosecute.
The judge approved the motion less than half an hour later.
White's defense team says granting this motion is a miscarriage of justice.
They dispute the prosecution's claims of overwhelming evidence to support the escape charge based on videos that have been released of the April 29 incident.
The defense says there is evidence that would be deduced or disclosed in the preliminary hearing that would assist in White's upcoming trial for the 2015 murder of Connie Ridgeway.
White's attorneys are asking the court to give him the opportunity for a preliminary hearing as scheduled, which was previously set for June 24.
Casey White and jailer Vicky White escaped from the Lauderdale County Detention Center on April 29. After a nationwide manhunt, they were caught in Evansville, Indiana, on May 9. Casey White was taken into custody. Vicky White died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.