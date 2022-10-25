 Skip to main content
Prosecution, defense rest in Jimmy Spencer trial

  • Updated
  • 0
Jimmy Spencer

Jimmy Spencer faces a possible death sentence if convicted of multiple counts of capital murder related to the 2018 killings in Guntersville.

UPDATE: Jurors are dismissed until 10 a.m. Wednesday. Closing arguments and the start of deliberation are set for Wednesday.

From earlier:

The state and defense have rested their cases in the trial of Jimmy Spencer, a man accused of killing two adults and a child while out on parole in 2018. 

Day 7 of the trial began Tuesday with additional testimony from an investigator in the case who said he heard Spencer confess to the crimes multiple times. 

Jurors also heard from the Alabama medical examiner before prosecutors introduced their final court records before resting their case.

Spencer's defense team rested its case without calling a witness.

