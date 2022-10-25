 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Sustained south-southeasterly winds around 25 mph with
gusts of 35-40 mph are expected. Both sustained winds and gusts
will be higher in elevated terrain locations.

* WHERE...All counties in northern Alabama, as well as Lincoln,
Moore, and Franklin counties in southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Prosecution, defense rest in Jimmy Spencer trial; closing arguments set for Wednesday

  • Updated
  • 0
Jimmy Spencer

Jimmy Spencer faces a possible death sentence if convicted of multiple counts of capital murder related to the 2018 killings in Guntersville.

The state and defense rested their cases Tuesday in the trial of Jimmy Spencer, a man accused of killing two adults and a child while out on parole in 2018. 

The moves ended Day 7 of the trial, with jurors now set to return 10 a.m. Wednesday for closing arguments and the start of deliberation.

Spencer is accused of killing Martha Reliford; Reliford's neighbor, Marie Martin; and Martin's 7-year-old grandson, Colton Lee, in Guntersville. Testimony and evidence, including a taped confession from Spencer, detailed how he targeted the women for robbery and ultimately killed them.

In the confession, Spencer claimed he also killed Colton Lee because the child had witnessed Spencer killing Martin. 

The jury heard testimony from one of the investigators and from the Alabama medical examiner Tuesday before prosecutors introduced their final court records and rested their case.

Spencer's defense team rested its case shortly after without calling a witness.

If Spencer is found guilty, the jury will then decide whether to recommend a death sentence or life in prison without a chance for parole.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you