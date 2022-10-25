Prosecution, defense rest in Jimmy Spencer trial; closing arguments set for Wednesday

The state and defense rested their cases Tuesday in the trial of Jimmy Spencer, a man accused of killing two adults and a child while out on parole in 2018.
The moves ended Day 7 of the trial, with jurors now set to return 10 a.m. Wednesday for closing arguments and the start of deliberation.
Spencer is accused of killing Martha Reliford; Reliford's neighbor, Marie Martin; and Martin's 7-year-old grandson, Colton Lee, in Guntersville. Testimony and evidence, including a taped confession from Spencer, detailed how he targeted the women for robbery and ultimately killed them.
In the confession, Spencer claimed he also killed Colton Lee because the child had witnessed Spencer killing Martin.
The jury heard testimony from one of the investigators and from the Alabama medical examiner Tuesday before prosecutors introduced their final court records and rested their case.
Spencer's defense team rested its case shortly after without calling a witness.
If Spencer is found guilty, the jury will then decide whether to recommend a death sentence or life in prison without a chance for parole.