Prosecution, defense rest in Jimmy Spencer trial; closing arguments set for Wednesday

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Sustained south-southeasterly winds around 25 mph with gusts of 35-40 mph are expected. Both sustained winds and gusts will be higher in elevated terrain locations. * WHERE...All counties in northern Alabama, as well as Lincoln, Moore, and Franklin counties in southern middle Tennessee. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&