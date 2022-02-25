 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SUNDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...Until early Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Water is covering Alabama State Route 65
about two miles north of U.S. Highway 72. Several County Roads in
Paint Rock Valley are flooded...including Jackson County Road 20.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CST Friday the stage was 17.3 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:00 AM CST Friday was 19.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
tomorrow evening and continue falling to 7.5 feet Wednesday
morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
17.3 feet on 05/06/1991.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Props from the 'The Crown' stolen in the UK

Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II in Season 4 of "The Crown." Props from the Netflix royal drama "The Crown" have been stolen. South Yorkshire police told CNN that props used in film and television production were reported stolen from three vehicles on Feb. 16.

 Des Willie/Netflix

Props from the Netflix royal drama "The Crown" have been stolen.

South Yorkshire police told CNN that props used in film and television production were reported stolen from three vehicles on Feb. 16.

"The items stolen are not necessarily in the best condition and therefore of limited value for resale. However, they are valuable as pieces to the UK film industry," Alison Harvey, series set decorator for "The Crown" Season 5 told Antiques Trade Gazette.

Candelabras, a clock, a silver dressing table set and glassware were among the missing items, according to the publication.

"We can confirm the antiques have been stolen and we hope that they are found and returned safely," a spokesperson for Netflix told Variety. "Replacements will be sourced, there is no expectation that filming will be held up."

CNN has reached out to Netflix for comment.

The South Yorkshire police are still seeking information on the crime.

The fifth season of the hit series, which follows the royal family, will premiere in November. The show won best drama at the Emmy Awards in 2021.

Netflix has previously announced that the sixth season will be the last for the series.

The-CNN-Wire

