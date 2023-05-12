 Skip to main content
Proposed bill to require age verification for porn websites in Alabama

Most teens have seen porn online by age 12. Here is how to talk to them

Many teens are coming across pornography at school, with their friends, on social media or clicking on links that they didn't realize were pornography, the report said.

A proposed bill in the Alabama House of Representatives would require an age limit for people to watch pornography online in Alabama. 

Websites would need to install age-verification software to ensure users are at least 18 years old. 

The X-rated websites would pay a licensing fee to distribute content in Alabama. Half of that money would go to the State General Fund. The other half would go into the Special Mental Health Trust Fund. 

The bill would also provide penalties for violations. 

