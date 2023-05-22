Proposed bill makes it more difficult for courts to suspend Alabama driver's licenses

A proposed bill would put into place more requirements for courts to be able to suspend driver's licenses in Alabama. The bill would also make it easier for Alabamians with suspended licenses to get their licenses back.
The current law states that an Alabamian’s driver’s license or driving privilege can be suspended for failure to appear in court as well as for failing to pay for traffic infractions.
With the proposed bill, SB154, more specific requirements would be put into place so that people do not automatically lose their ability to drive if they mess up under certain circumstances.
“[An] individual's driver license or driving privilege may be suspended for violating his or her written bond to appear or otherwise failing to appear for an initial court date, or for failing to appear in court on two or more occasions when the court appearance is for a post adjudication compliance review of court ordered conditions,” the bill states.
As for getting suspended licenses back, the bill states that “if any individual whose driver license or driving privilege is suspended for failure to appear, his or her driver license or driving privilege shall be reinstated upon compliance with the notice to appear.”
SB154 also specifies that, under certain circumstances, “an individual's driver license or driving privilege may be suspended for failure to pay a fine, fee, or court cost.
“This bill would require the Alabama State Law Enforcement Agency to add points to an individual's driver license when he or she has been convicted of a traffic offense.”
The bill is just awaiting Gov. Kay Ivey's signature and would go into effect starting Oct. 1 if fully approved.
You can view the full bill below: