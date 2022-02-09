Proposed bill hikes fines for violating Alabama Memorial Preservation Act

Cities and counties in Alabama could pay thousands of dollars every day if they move or rename a historic monument or building.
The new fines are part of a proposed bill to amend the Alabama Memorial Preservation Act.
If the bill passes, cities and counties that move a historical monument would be fined $5,000 every day until it is returned to its original location. Currently, it's a one-time $25,000 fine.
The founder of Reclaiming Our Time, Unique Dunston, told WAAY 31 this bill is a fear tactic to make sure all Confederate monuments stay in place for everyone to see.
"It’s a very strategic move, because they know what they’re doing," she said. "They know that money talks, as they say, and no matter what it is, it’s going to make our leaders, our elected officials, think about what they’re doing more.”
Dunston said she just rolled her eyes when she learned about the bill to amend the Alabama Memorial Preservation Act, because a bill like this doesn't surprise her.
"I can’t say that I was surprised or shocked, because that’s the way they move," she said. "They sit and strategize together on how to keep these symbols of white supremacy and other things that are hideous and atrocious going on in our state."
If passed, the bill would raise the fine for moving, renaming or altering any historic monuments or memorial buildings that have been in place for at least 40 years.
Dunston said the bill glorifies the people and time period that enslaved African Americans and further promotes racism in the state.
“I just pray and hope that this bill does not go through, but if it does go through, I can tell you that in the meantime, we will continue to educate the public on what these symbols really symbolize, and that is white supremacy," she said.
Dunston said Reclaiming Our Time and other organizations will continue working to remove and rename historic monuments and buildings that continue to create such a separation.
“We will not stop until all these are down, and if it takes our children, our children’s children, working on this, then that’s what we will keep doing, because it’s that important," she said.
The bill would also have the state place a life-size statue of civil rights leader John Lewis by the entrance of the Edmund Pettus Bridge.
WAAY 31 reached out to the Attorney General's Office for a statement on the bill. They said the office has no comment.
WAAY 31 also reached out to the Sons of the Confederate Veterans and United Daughters of the Confederacy for a statement on the bill but have not heard back yet.