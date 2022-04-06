Proposal to move Madison County cemetery criticized by Sanford family descendant

A direct descendant of a man buried in a historic cemetery opposes a proposal by the City of Huntsville to move the human remains from the land.
As WAAY 31 was first to report last week, the city's Industrial Development Board has an option to purchase the land near Madison County High School that could become the new site of a yet-to-be-identified major industrial manufacturing facility.
WAAY 31 learned Wednesday that part of the site survey that IDB officials are conducting discovered the presence of the burial sites, and the city decided to move forward with the legal process to clear the way for moving the remains to another cemetery, should the deal to purchase the land clear the review process.
“I didn’t know it was there," Phyllis Connally Williamson told WAAY 31. She is an eighth-generation descendent of Willis Sanford, the man who settled the land in 1825. Williamson moved away from Madison County after growing up here and was alerted last week to family history tying her to the site and the current proposal.
“These people had lives there, and they were part of the founding fathers of East Madison County," she explained. "I would definitely rather the cemetery not be disturbed, because that is their original resting place, and I feel like, out of respect for those people, they should remain there.”
While the details on the possible large development that could happen on the land are considered top secret, sources told WAAY 31 it is not a done deal. Even though the legal posting from the city of Huntsville lists early next month as a possible start time for the move, which would likely be contracted through University of Alabama Office of Archeological Research teams, the move won't happen if the deal falls through.
The city has until May 4, 2023, to complete moving the remains if they move forward with their plan. If they don't, the city would need to begin the process over again.
“My plan is to hopefully sign some form or something to stop the cemetery from being moved, but if it has to be moved, I would like the bodies moved and relocated in a very respectful manner,” Williamson said.
Williamson said she understands the need for space to develop, but she hopes a compromise can be reached that would leave the graves where they are currently located.
However, the current site is not maintained and is located on private property with no public access. Under the city's plan, the remains would be moved to a public cemetery in Gurley, with new headstones erected and the graves properly documented and maintained.