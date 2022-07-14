Professional soccer kicking off at Joe Davis Stadium

Professional soccer will be kicking off at Joe Davis Stadium as soon as next May! The Huntsville City Council voted to lease the stadium to a professional league based out of Nashville.
City council members aren't the only ones excited about this deal, local soccer players say having a professional team in Huntsville will completely elevate the game.
"We never would have thought about getting a real MLS team here, like that's not something I ever would have thought would happen in my lifetime," said Chris Shumate, the tournament director for the North Alabama Soccer Coalition.
For soccer enthusiasts like Shumate, professional soccer in his home town is a dream come true.
"It's all here at home and I think that does a tremendous thing for helping grow the game in Huntsville, Madison, and just North Alabama," said Shumate.
It will be more than just soccer on the field. The multi-sport facility will use temporary paint to stripe the field from soccer to lacrosse, and of course, high school football.
"On Friday night there's a great high school football game, we're out there watching Huntsville High or Grissom High or whatever it may be. And then Sunday afternoon you're watching professional soccer on a field that is striped solely for soccer," said city administrator John Hamilton.
Joe Davis Stadium will be operated by a new division three soccer team affiliated with the Nashville Soccer Club. They will lease the stadium from the city for the next 10 years, maintaining and operating the facility as well.
"They're going to pay for the privilege of managing and operating the stadium, that's great," said district 3 council member Jennie Robinson.
"For us to have an MLS level team come into our neighborhood or our city, I think is going to change everything," said Henry Mpagi, the director of coaching for the North Alabama Soccer Coalition.
He hopes it will inspire more people to tie up their cleats and join a team. "It's just a fun game. It's one of the best games you can play. You can't get bored playing the game," said Mpagi.
Although everyone is eager to get the ball rolling at Joe Davis Stadium, the city emphasized it is still a community asset. People will be able to rent the stadium out from the Nashville Soccer Club for community events, and high school football gets first priority for Friday night games starting next August.
Construction is expected to wrap up in May 2023, and professional soccer could start playing in the stadium as soon as it opens.