...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Sustained east to northeasterly winds of 20-25 MPH with
gusts of 30-35 MPH expected. Both sustained winds and gusts
will be higher in elevated terrain.

* WHERE...All counties in northern Alabama, as well as Lincoln,
Moore and Franklin counties in southern Middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 8 PM CST Saturday through 8 AM CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High profile vehicles, especially those
traveling on north-south oriented roads, will be susceptible
to impacts from the strong winds.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM SUNDAY TO MIDNIGHT
CST SUNDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of an inch or
less, however locally higher amounts near two inches are
possible in the higher elevations.

* WHERE...Lauderdale, Colbert, Franklin, Lawrence, Limestone,
Madison, Morgan, Marshall and Cullman counties.

* WHEN...From 6 AM Sunday to midnight CST Sunday night.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

Private health insurance now covering cost of COVID-19 at-homes tests

Home Covid-19 tests must be paid for by health insurers starting Saturday

A resident processes a self-administered at-home Covid-19 test, received through a government program, in Easton, New Hampshire, U.S., on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021. Health insurers must cover the cost of home Covid-19 tests starting January 15, the US Department of Health and Human Services announced.

Starting Saturday private health insurance will cover the cost for at-home COVID-19 tests.

The Biden Administration said insurance will cover up to eight at home COVID-19 test per month. This means a family of four could save on 32 tests each month.

“I would take that extra step of doing a little bit of paperwork to get my money back,” said Madison County resident, Laura Harper.

Harper said she wishes reimbursement was an option before she spent hundreds of dollars on at-home tests for her family.

“I've filed for reimbursement through my insurance for all kinds of thing,” said Harper. “I spent probably over $200 out of pocket on trying to get a test, which I probably won’t be reimbursed for.”

Harper hopes at-home testing will alleviate some stress on testing centers but said there's not enough at-home tests available right now.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

