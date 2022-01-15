Private health insurance now covering cost of COVID-19 at-homes tests

Starting Saturday private health insurance will cover the cost for at-home COVID-19 tests.
The Biden Administration said insurance will cover up to eight at home COVID-19 test per month. This means a family of four could save on 32 tests each month.
“I would take that extra step of doing a little bit of paperwork to get my money back,” said Madison County resident, Laura Harper.
Harper said she wishes reimbursement was an option before she spent hundreds of dollars on at-home tests for her family.
“I've filed for reimbursement through my insurance for all kinds of thing,” said Harper. “I spent probably over $200 out of pocket on trying to get a test, which I probably won’t be reimbursed for.”
Harper hopes at-home testing will alleviate some stress on testing centers but said there's not enough at-home tests available right now.