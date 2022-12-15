'Prisoner of Love': Vicky White, Casey White affair, escape now a movie

If your 2022 wouldn’t be complete without a movie about the Casey White and Vicky White saga, then consider your year officially made.
“Prisoner of Love” debuted Dec. 14 on the tubi streaming service. (You can watch it for free HERE)
The service describes the movie like this: Inspired by a true story. A corrections officer falls in love with an inmate and helps plot his escape, leaving her hometown to question her choices.
In reality, corrections officer Vicky White and accused murderer Casey White escaped from the Lauderdale County Jail on April 29. After a nationwide manhunt, they were caught 11 days later in Evansville, Indiana. Vicky White died by suicide as law enforcement approached their getaway vehicle. Casey White was captured and faces two criminal trials in 2023.
In the film, Nicholle Tom stars as Vicky White. Tom perhaps is best known as playing the eldest child on “The Nanny” and her recent appearance on “Worst Cooks in America Celebrity Edition: That’s So ‘90’s.” Her resemblance to Vicky White is uncanny, and her performance absolutely is the movie’s best.
Adam Mayfield plays Casey White. You may have seen him in movies like “Ford v Ferrari” and “Christmas Harmony.”
“Prisoner of Love” begins with a message as Vicky White drives to work at the Lauderdale County Jail: “Based on a true story … Although no one ever really knows what happens in a secret romance.”
In the movie, it’s Summer 2020 and Vicky White and Casey White are planning their escape. But a judge decides to take a vacation and reschedules a court hearing, and that leads to Casey White’s transfer to another jail. It’ll be two more years before they can try again.
In a flashback, we’re told Vicky White used equipment at the jail to create fake IDs for them, and that Casey White’s nickname for Vicky White was “Taylor Swift.”
It’s also during this period of the movie that you begin to notice that Tom sometimes walks with Vicky White’s familiar gait, and sometimes she walks as if she has no mobility issues at all.
It’s similar with Casey White. Sometimes he’s a giant who needs more food and a bigger bed, and sometimes he’s the same height as everyone else in the room.
Filmed in Georgia (that’s Haralson County subbing for Lauderdale County), the movie portrays Vicky White as both a lonely love-starved woman with a heart of gold and an expert schemer ready to get whatever she wants. Casey White comes off as some combo of Romeo and a Bond villain.
Here are some more highlights from the movie:
Vicky White kept Casey White’s mugshot on her refrigerator.
Although he was in her jail on an attempted murder charge, Vicky White didn’t know Casey White was accused of murder - until he confessed to the murder. (The confession is linked to the murder of Connie Ridgeway, who never is named in the movie)
Casey White only confessed to the murder so he could reunite and escape with Vicky White in Lauderdale County.
Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton does not exist in this universe. Instead, the jail is run by an interim sheriff who has a flirty relationship with the super-smart U.S. Marshall assigned to the case. It’s even made clear that the interim sheriff replaced a sheriff not named Singleton.
Casey White really wanted to escape to Georgia, maybe to kill an ex-girlfriend.
There is a love scene. It involves red lingerie, pizza and regret. Prepare yourself.
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office discovered Casey White and Vicky White were missing while waiting for her to arrive at her retirement party.
Once they were discovered in Indiana, Casey White tried to get Vicky White to get out of the car and say he had kidnapped her. But she won’t leave him, because they are in love.
Moments later, a police chase leads to a crash. Before dying by suicide, the movie says Vicky White’s last words were “I love you Casey White!” Her death then depicted with a bang and flash.
If you have 103 minutes to spare, give the movie a look.
Then make sure you know all the facts about the case by checking out all of WAAY’s coverage HERE