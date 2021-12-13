Prison reform, bills inspired by death of Sgt. Nick Risner to be part of Alabama legislative session

North Alabama lawmakers updated Madison County business leaders on the busy legislative calendar ahead during the chamber Alabama Legislative Update meeting Monday.
During the election year, priorities are shifting toward education reforms, roads and the state budget, but lawmakers will also likely debate more prison reform measures, a statewide gambling bill and bills addressing needs from the Alabama medical cannabis commission as they get to work.
As WAAY 31 was first to report, two different lawmakers plan on introducing bills aimed at making changes to the state's good time laws for prisoners in the wake of Sgt. Nick Risner’s in-the-line-of-duty death back in October. The man charged with his death had been in prison for another killing but was released due to good-time laws.
Republican Sen. Arthur Orr said he expects lots of discussion around current state prison laws and reforms and a new look at who gets out of jail on bond in the wake of high-profile deaths occurring when suspects were out on bond when they committed more crimes.
"I think we just have to look at it with a specific proposal and talk to law enforcement. People out on bail, ... how easy it is to get out, all of that is going to get looked at, I think," he said. "We won’t go backwards, but there’s been a lot of proposals regarding bail, and that will all get looked at."
Speaker of the Alabama House of Representatives Mac McCutcheon said he expects a lot of talk about broadband expansion, road projects and tax rebates for residents ahead. He also said the state's cannabis commission will likely need lawmakers to revisit laws as they work to organize the state's legal medical cannabis program, which is expected to launch in 2023.
“They are going to have some things that may become legislation that they would like for us to address. I have not seen anything yet, but if it comes up, we will address it," McCutcheon said.
The legislative session begins Jan. 11.