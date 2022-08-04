Prison officials respond to WAAY 31 reporting on rising violence at Limestone Correctional Facility

Alabama Department of Corrections officials are responding to WAAY 31's recent exclusive reporting on rising violence and critical staffing shortages inside the state's largest prison complex.
On Wednesday night, in an email, the department's media liaison largely ignored this newsroom's questions and requests for access to interviews inside the facility in Limestone County. Current and former guards and inmates allege rising violence, missed meals and numerous shifts with staffing below minimum state guidelines.
ADOC has not released the June or July monthly statistical reports, but based on the latest available report from May, Limestone Correctional Facility had some of the highest rates for assaults out of the entire statewide prison system.
According to the report, there were 69 inmate-on-inmate assaults and 32 inmate assaults on staff members from January through May 2022.
Working with a network of sources on the inside that includes current staff and inmates, WAAY 31 has learned the rising violence coincides with critical staffing shortages, an issue this newsroom has reported on extensively over the past several months.
As of the May data report, there were 2,339 inmates housed inside Limestone Correctional Facility, and that includes inmate transfers from other state facilities.
ADOC responded to this newsroom's request for an onsite visit and interviews with administrators, saying they can't accommodate the request because it would be a disruption to their operations if WAAY 31 cameras were allowed inside.
Speaking off-camera, current guards reported a series of "lockdowns" in recent days, but ADOC refuted that, saying there have not been lockdowns. WAAY 31 requested information about protocols surrounding lockdowns, but ADOC declined to comment, saying it would be a security risk to discuss those procedures.
Inmates and their family members claim the "lockdowns" have created major delays in getting food to inmates or providing medical services. In the emailed statement, ADOC said "when institutional activities take longer than normal, there can be delays in other areas."
ADOC would not release staffing levels for the facility to this newsroom, but the department is required to provide the state's joint legislative prison committee information about staffing levels. That information is considered public record.
The state's legislative legal services office told WAAY 31 they do not staff the committee and suggested our newsroom request those staffing reports directly from committee members. WAAY 31 emailed each member directly Thursday but has yet to receive a response.