Principal: No one in danger after threat to Lawrence County school posted on social media

Administrators at Moulton Middle School say there is no threat to students or staff after they were made aware of a threat to the school posted on social media, according to a post on the school's Facebook page. The post says law enforcement is involved, and "the threat has been handled appropriately."
Students and staff should still expect an increased law enforcement presence at the school tomorrow. All entrances will also be sealed, except through the main office. The post says that's to make students and staff feel more comfortable, and stressed no one is in danger.
The full statement posted on Facebook follows:
Today we were informed of a social media post that contained a threat to our school. At no time was anyone at MMS in any danger. Law enforcement is involved in the situation and the threat has been handled appropriately. Over the next couple of days, Moulton Middle School will be taking extra precautions to ensure the safety of our students in the following ways: A.) All outside doors will remain locked and the only entrance to the building will be through the front office. B.) There will also be a police presence on our school campus for the foreseeable future. Although, there is no threat to our students, we feel these extra precautions will help our students, teachers, and parents feel safe. Student safety is a top priority at MMS. We will continue to work hard to keep all of our students safe. If you have any further questions concerning this matter, please contact the front office. Thank you and have blessed evening.
