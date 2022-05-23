Primary elections in Alabama approaching, why you should get out and vote

WAAY 31 is coverage you can count on heading into the Alabama primaries on Tuesday.
"I think we will go across oceans to fight wars so that other people have the right to vote, but we won't walk across the street to cast our ballots," WAAY 31 Political Analyst Emily Peck said. I just think it's an important right that we have."
According to the Alabama Secretary of State's Office voter turnout is expected to be anywhere between 28 and 32 percent.
Peck says that is higher than in past midterm elections.
"A couple of reasons for that," Peck said. "One is because of the governor's race which has been highly contentious and also the senate."
Alabama's primaries averaged 25.6% in 2018 and 33% in 2020, according to the Alabama Secretary of State.
Peck says the more people who get out and vote the better!
Some people though, won't be heading to the polls.
"A lot of people are tired of partisan politics and they identify more as independents and so they want to wait until the general election," Peck said. "There may be election fatigue, that they are tired of the negative ads and the campaign ads."
Both current Governor Kay Ivey and senate candidate Mo Brooks made last-minute campaign stops in Huntsville on Monday.
Brooks was joined by Texas Senator Ted Cruz.
"We are going to have a great night tomorrow night if you all go to the polls and vote and you get everyone else to get out and vote," Governor Ivey said. "We are going to win big."
"With me there is no uncertainty, as Senator Cruz just mentioned," Mo Brooks said. "Now is not the time to roll the dice and have a crapshoot our country's future is at stake," Mo Brooks said.
Meanwhile, Peck says she doesn't want people to lose sight of the fact that several races will be decided on Tuesday before the general election.
"Tomorrow will be big because the state (of Alabama) is a Republican stronghold. There are a lot of races that will be determined based on the primary," Peck said.
WAAY 31 will have election coverage for you as the results come in.