Priceville woman sentenced to 63 years for her father's murder

A Priceville woman has been ordered to spend the next 63 years of her life behind bars after she was found guilty of murdering her father in 2020.
Angela Joy Vest was sentenced Tuesday by a Morgan County judge. According to the Priceville Police Department, Angela Vest called Morgan County 911 on March 26, 2020, and confessed to shooting her father.
Priceville officers responded to the scene on Old Somerville Road, where they found Kenneth Dewayne Vest dead from multiple gunshot wounds.
A few days later, officers arrested Angela Vest for murder after finding evidence that she had altered the scene to look like a case of self-defense.
She was found guilty in May 2022.