Priceville teacher awarded for commitment to students

Bojangles of North Alabama teamed up with Priceville Elementary School Tuesday morning to surprise a very deserving teacher.
Alex Clark teaches about 50 special education K-4th graders in Morgan County.
Clark's colleagues nominated her to Bojangles for the recognition.
"It's nice to be able to put that emphasis on the teacher because they do great things every single day," Sally Haddock, Vice President of North Alabama Bojangles said.
As part of award, Clark received $500 and a free breakfast for her and her class.
"Being a special education teacher, my kids don't always get everything fun like that," Clark said. "It was nice to have something fun that surprised them, one kid even said it was the best day of their life."