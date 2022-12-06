 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Marshall, Madison and
Jackson Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON TO THURSDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...From this afternoon to Thursday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CST Tuesday the stage was 13.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
this afternoon to a crest of 16.0 feet just after midnight
tonight. It will then fall below flood stage early Thursday
morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
16.0 feet on 04/27/1967.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Priceville teacher awarded for commitment to students

Priceville teacher surprise

Priceville Elementary special education teacher Alex Clark with her mother and brother as they help surprise her with $500 and goodies for her class from Bojangles.

Bojangles of North Alabama teamed up with Priceville Elementary School Tuesday morning to surprise a very deserving teacher.

Alex Clark teaches about 50 special education K-4th graders in Morgan County.

Clark's colleagues nominated her to Bojangles for the recognition.

"It's nice to be able to put that emphasis on the teacher because they do great things every single day," Sally Haddock, Vice President of North Alabama Bojangles said.

As part of award, Clark received $500 and a free breakfast for her and her class.

"Being a special education teacher, my kids don't always get everything fun like that," Clark said. "It was nice to have something fun that surprised them, one kid even said it was the best day of their life."

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

