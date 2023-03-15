Priceville sees population boom

A Morgan County community has been experiencing what they call an explosion of growth and they say the best is yet to come.
Sam Heflin, the Mayor of Priceville says this bedroom community is the best kept secret in North Alabama.
Mayor Heflin along with other residents hope the city remains that way and say Priceville is leaps and bounds ahead of what it was five years ago. They believe the future of Priceville is bright.
Jodie Eubanks, a native of Priceville says left for nearly 20 years and returned six years ago.
Although the city looked vastly different when he initially returned, it has significantly evolved over the past 24 months.
"This used to be a farm land when I was a small child. You see a lot more family oriented activities that go on out here. That’s one of the things that the mayor himself has wanted to bring into priceville," said Eubanks.
That desire for a tight-knit community has helped bring in more and more people into this small town.
"We want to make sure that we keep the small-town feel and the same kind of feeling that everybody comes here to have open spaces, we want to keep some open spaces," said Mayor Heflin.
Priceville has a little over 3600 residents, according to the 2020 census.
Mayor Heflin says he expects that number to double.
"In the next 10 years we’ll probably have 100% growth. That’s pretty good. The only thing we have to do now is we have to make sure we stay with the challenge to stay ahead on our infrastructure, maintain our roads," said Mayor Heflin.
The city is expected to get its first ever event center within the next month.
Mayor Heflin says their top priority is to develop something the city has yet to experience.
"We had a challenge of developing Marco Drive as our downtown center because if you go to Priceville, you really don’t have anywhere and so that’s our goal to develop Marco Drive as our new downtown in Priceville," said Mayor Heflin.
The goal is to bring retail, rooftops and new apartments as well.
Something Eubanks says he’s excited for.
"I really think that in the next five, 10, 15 years... even though it’s a field now, it’s going to be packed and it’s exciting to see," said Eubanks.