Priceville Police: Somerville man who fled from traffic stop found to be in possession of meth

Priceville Police say 34-year-old Daniel James Price, of Somerville, fled the scene of a traffic stop on Sunday.
It happened around 5:30p.m. when Officer Elijah Cole tried to pull Price over in the 500 block of Church Rd, but he wouldn't stop.
After a brief pursuit police say Price lost control of his vehicle near Perkins Wood Rd and Cardinal Rd where he then fled on foot, but was quickly apprehended by Officer Cole.
During the investigation, Police say Price was found to be in possession of methamphetamine.
Price was arrested for unlawful possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, attempting to flee and elude, running a stop sign, failure to signal, and reckless driving.
He was transported to the Morgan County Jail where he was booked and held in lieu of bonds totaling $3500.00.
A hold was also placed on Price for the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office for a no bond warrant of non-payment of child support.