Priceville police officer dismissed following allegations of racially motivated bias

A Priceville police officer is “no longer employed by the town” following allegations of racially motivated bias and other citizen complaints against the veteran law enforcement officer, WAAY 31 confirmed Wednesday.
Former Priceville officer Don Carr’s name is still listed on the town’s website as of Wednesday morning, but the mayor confirmed to our WAAY 31 i-Team that he is no longer employed. WAAY 31 requested to speak with the acting chief, but that request was not granted.
Priceville Police Chief Rick Williams remains on paid administrative leave following an officer-involved shooting. The case remains under investigation by the State Bureau of Investigations.
Alleged racism
A Black woman, who asked not to be identified out of fear for her safety, contacted the WAAY 31 newsroom after an interaction with Carr in June 2021. The woman said she was arrested for disorderly conduct and reckless endangerment after she tried to offer assistance to a person who appeared to be suffering a medical condition.
The woman, who had never been arrested before, was booked into the Morgan County Jail.
She said Carr was in plain clothes and she could not tell he was a law enforcement officer when she noticed people yelling near her place of work. She drove past the scene slowly, with her window open, and that’s when she was ordered to pull over.
She said Carr approached the vehicle and told her she was under arrest.
She claimed Carr told her, “Y'all people causing problems” and since she was alone in the vehicle, she asked Carr what he was talking about. He allegedly responded, “Y'all people are the ones that got this world corrupted and the way you have this world today.”
WAAY 31 is working to obtain body cam footage to independently verify the statements.
The woman said she obtained legal counsel, who has also asked for the footage from that night. The town clerk said at the time there was no video recording.
When prosecutors got the case, they first offered the woman a plea deal, but she wanted to go to trial and demanded the video recordings, she said. After a follow-up review of the case by a judge and of “new evidence” that the woman claims is the video from the interaction, prosecutors dismissed the charges based on “officer conduct” and refunded the woman’s court fees.
She collected the $414 check from the Priceville Municipal Court Fund on Wednesday.
The woman told WAAY 31 in a phone interview that she has a great amount of respect for law enforcement officers and has always had good relationships with the police, but this has made her fearful. She now wants a full review of the Priceville Police Department and what she claims was a cover-up.
It is not clear if this situation is related to Carr’s departure from the force.
'Go back to your trash in Decatur'
Carr was also at the center of controversial statements recorded by a separate woman he pulled over in 2021. In that incident, he was recorded telling the young mother to "go back to your trash in Decatur" and that "it's a shame God allowed people like you to breathe."
The police chief issued a statement after WAAY 31 broke the story, saying, "It is an unfortunate fact that officers sometimes encounter people who do not conduct themselves respectfully. Nonetheless, the Department expects its officers to perform professionally in their dealings with the public, regardless of the conduct they face from citizens with whom they interact. This will continue to be the policy and expectation of the Priceville Police Department."
Priceville Police would not answer questions at the time about any disciplinary actions they would possibly take with Carr.
Carr's removal comes at a difficult time for the small Alabama police department as its chief and another officer are out on paid leave following the officer-involved shooting.
Priceville’s mayor is said to be out of the office until Friday and was not available for comment.