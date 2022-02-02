Priceville police officer dismissed following allegations of racially motivated bias

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama... Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and Marshall Counties. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT TO EARLY SUNDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville. * WHEN...From late Thursday night to early Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Water is covering Alabama State Route 65 about two miles north of U.S. Highway 72. Several County Roads in Paint Rock Valley are flooded...including Jackson County Road 20. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 6:00 PM CST Wednesday the stage was 4.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early Friday morning to a crest of 18.5 feet early Saturday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Sunday morning. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 18.5 feet on 05/08/1999. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&