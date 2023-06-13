Priceville Police: Missing 14-year-old has been found

UPDATE: Makayley Diann Draper has been located, according to the Priceville Police Department.
From earlier:
A Priceville juvenile is missing.
Makayley Diann Draper, 14, was last seen at her grandmother’s residence around 10 a.m. on Friday in the 500 block of S Bethel Road, according to the Priceville Police Department.
Police say they responded to a runaway juvenile call on Monday and are following leads trying to locate Draper.
Police say Draper is a white female with blue/green eyes and brown/red hair with blonde highlights. Draper is 5 feet and 4 inches tall, and she weighs 138 pounds.
If you have any information of her whereabouts, police ask that you please contact Officer Lucas Ferrell or Sgt. Jason Wigginton with the Priceville Police Department at 256-355-5476 or call Morgan County 911.