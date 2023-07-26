 Skip to main content
Priceville Police investigation uncovers suspect in I-65 armed robbery spree

  • Updated
Yerson Banegas-Sandoval

A Priceville Police Department investigation has ended with the arrest of a man suspected in a string of armed robberies.

Police responded to a robbery in progress on July15 at the Marathon gas station at 172 Highway 67 South. The clerk told officers a man held her at gunpoint, took money from the register, and then ran away.

Priceville investigators uncovered a string of armed robberies they said had occurred along Interstate 65 into Tennessee. They learned Yerson Banegas-Sandoval, 24, had been caught during an armed robbery in White House, Tennessee.

Thanks to evidence found during their investigation, Priceville Police said they were able to get a warrant for Sandoval.

He’s being held on a $100,000 bond in the Sumter County, Tennessee, Jail on an aggravated robbery charge. After dealing with that charge, Priceville Police said he’ll return to Alabama with a robbery charge.

