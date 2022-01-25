Priceville police chief on administrative leave after fatal officer-involved shooting

Priceville's police chief is now on administrative leave after being involved in a deadly shooting Monday afternoon.
That's standard policy for any officer involved in a shooting. Chief Rick Williams will remain on leave until the state's investigation wraps up.
It's unclear how long that will take, but the Priceville mayor said the chief is already anxious to get back to work.
"He's one of those guys that wants to be out there, doing his job and working with his guys, so he's just going to have to sit back and relax," Mayor Sam Heflin said.
Jason Wilbanks will serve as interim chief.
Monday's shooting was a nightmare-turned-reality for officers as they heard the "shots fired" call over the radio.
Priceville Police had responded to a call of a suspicious person on Emory Drive. When they arrived at the scene, the Morgan County Sheriff's Office said, Bradley James Ellison started shooting. Officers fired back, hitting Ellison.
Williams was also hit, in the head. They were both taken to the hospital.
Ellison died from his injuries, but Williams is now recovering at home. He said he'll need a few minor surgeries in the future.