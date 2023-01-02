Priceville Police charge Decatur man with multiple crimes involving obscene matter, children

The Pricevile Police Department has charged a Decatur man with crimes related to obscene materials involving children.
Russ Alan Miller, 57, was arrested at his home Monday and booked in the Morgan County Jail.
Police said the investigation into Miller began Dec. 1. On Dec. 15, Miller’s residence in the 1,500 block of Highway 67 South in Decatur was searched and electronic devices were confiscated.
The next day, Priceville Police obtained six felony warrants for possession and possession with intent to disseminate obscene matter containing visual depiction of persons under 17 years of age involved in obscene acts.
After his arrest Monday, Miller’s bond was set at $270,000.
The Priceville Police Department says more charges could be filed against Miller.