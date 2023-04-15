 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Priceville police catch Madison County home invasion suspect

  • Updated
  • 0
James Patrick Hardy

James Patrick Hardy

The Priceville Police Department says a man connected to a home invasion earlier in the week was arrested on Saturday.

Police say while patrolling a Super 8 Motel on Marco Drive they saw James Patrick Hardy, who matched the description of a suspect connected to the home invasion in Madison County.

Officers say Hardy ran back to his motel room when he noticed officers but was quickly apprehended.

A vehicle that was stolen during the home invasion was also found on scene, police say.

Hardy was arrested on an outstanding felony warrant and faces charges of robbery and burglary.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you