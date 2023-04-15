Priceville police catch Madison County home invasion suspect

The Priceville Police Department says a man connected to a home invasion earlier in the week was arrested on Saturday.
Police say while patrolling a Super 8 Motel on Marco Drive they saw James Patrick Hardy, who matched the description of a suspect connected to the home invasion in Madison County.
Officers say Hardy ran back to his motel room when he noticed officers but was quickly apprehended.
A vehicle that was stolen during the home invasion was also found on scene, police say.
Hardy was arrested on an outstanding felony warrant and faces charges of robbery and burglary.