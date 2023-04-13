Priceville Police arrest man found with meth, fake cash, stolen IDs

A traffic stop in Priceville ended with a man’s arrest on drug, forgery and identity theft charges.
Rodriquez Martinez Mosley was pulled over about 2:30 a.m. Thursday on Highway 67 near Hickory Hills Road in Priceville, according to the Priceville Police Department.
Police said they found methamphetamine, cocaine, lortab, three counterfeit $50 bills, about 30 different debit/credit cards, driver’s licenses, a Social Security card and a check that did not belong to Mosley.
He was charged with three counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, criminal possession of a forged instrument, trafficking in stolen identities and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Mosley also was issued two citations for failure to yield to an emergency vehicle and driving while suspended.
He’s being held in the Morgan County Jail. Bond was set at $8,600.