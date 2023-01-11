Priceville mayor: Warrant obtained for Hillsboro man who set woman on fire Tuesday night

Priceville Police are searching for a Hillsboro man who officials say poured gas on his ex-girlfriend and set her on fire Tuesday.
Mayor Sam Heflin identified the man as 22-year-old Marquise Antwan Wayne, adding police have obtained a warrant for his arrest.
Police Chief Jerry Holmes said the pair were involved in some kind of disturbance at Priceville Townhomes on North Bethel Road before it happened.
Holmes said the woman was flown to an area hospital with serious burns.
Sam Heflin, Priceville's mayor, called it an ugly example of domestic violence.
One neighbor, who wished to remain anonymous, shared her reaction with WAAY 31.
“As a survivor of domestic violence, I never experienced anything that severe, but it could’ve been. Knowing that somebody else has gone through that that was here, that none of us knew about — that we couldn’t step in, that we couldn’t help — it’s heartbreaking," she said Wednesday.
Anyone with information about the case or Wayne's whereabouts is asked to call the mayor's office at 256-355-5476 or the Priceville Police Department at 256-355-5502.