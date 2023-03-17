Priceville Elementary, Morgan Co. Sheriff's Office join community in hurt after 8-year-old's murder

There's a void that will sadly will not been filled in a classroom at Priceville Elementary school following the death of an 8-year-old student.
The unidentified student died Thursday after allegedly being stabbed by his own mother.
Jennifer Nicole Long, 41, remains behind bars on no bond in Morgan County after allegedly stabbing her father and 8-year-old son.
The little boy was a third-grade student at Priceville Elementary School.
Almost immediately school leaders contacted the Morgan County Schools Crisis Response Team. It's a group made up of counselors across the district.
The Crisis Team was at the school on Friday and will be again on Monday to support students both in the classroom and those who ride bus 41.
There are additional resources available as well, all of which are crucial during such a difficult time, school leaders say.
Priceville Elementary Principal Daniel Gullion says the school is hurting and heartbroken from this incident.
"We've had counselors available to ride the bus and to be available in his classroom today (Friday) because when there's an empty seat on a school bus, or an empty desk in your classroom, it's the elephant in the room," Director of Secondary Education Patrick Patterson said. "What's going on? Why is the student absent? Everyone knows, so just being quiet about it and ignoring it is not helpful. We've tried to be present to give students the opportunity to reach out, to have discussions and to seek ways to be supported."
All of the services are available on an as needed basis and they will be for as long as needed.
Meanwhile, this has been an extremely difficult case emotionally for law enforcement.
From the deputies on patrol with the Morgan County Sheriff's Office who initially responded to the scene, to the investigators who continued to work on the case Friday.
Neither the boy or his grandfather have been identified at this time.
The Morgan County Sheriff's Office told WAAY 31 Friday, Long's father is in stable condition at the hospital and expected to survive.
Due to his injuries, additional charges are pending.
The sheriff's office patrol team already met with peer support groups, made up of other members of law enforcement.
On Monday investigators will have a debrief with a local counseling center.
The hardest part of it all, knowing it wasn't an accident, the sheriff's office says.
"We know the effect is there," Public Information Officer Mike Swafford said. "It's real, we can feel it in the building. Just the conversations I have been a part of in the hallway. Just wondering the same questions we're seeing on our Facebook page. Like why, how can this happen, who could do that. You know we have those same questions too. It's because we're human. Sometimes people forget that."
WAAY 31 has reached out to the Morgan County DA's Office about this case.
We're waiting to hear back.
The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says this is the second capital murder case they've had in about a month, which is unusual for the area.