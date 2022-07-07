Prices comparable at farmer's market and grocery stores

For some, the Greene Street Market is a weekly routine.
"I would choose the market over the grocery store any day," Morgan Myers said.
Quality isn't the only thing driving more people to the farmer's market. Shoppers say they're not seeing a big difference in prices at the market compared to the store.
"If you've actually price it out. It's the same or better to buy in here," Pam Lloyd said.
It all depends on the store you go to.
"I definitely can't compete with Walmart prices," Yaraah Barker, who sells meats, said.
Sometimes she offers deals to shoppers at the market that wouldn't be available at the store.
She adds, "You get actually fresh produce here versus something in a store that have been stored for several months."
Shoppers say they can find better deals on fresh produce at the market, especially if it's in season.
"When strawberries were in season, this was the cheapest place to buy them," Lloyd said.
When looking at actual prices, the gap isn't as big as you might think.
For example, a dozen eggs costs $5 dollars while farm raised eggs at Target, Kroger and Whole Foods are all more expensive. If you're looking at a store's generic brand, eggs are cheaper at the store, but shoppers say they're willing to pay the extra cash.
"I like supporting the farmers," Jessica Neveu said. "It just tastes better coming from a farmers market. It's so much fresher. It's not sitting on a shelf or having been frozen or whatever they have to do to get them in grocery stores."
People who receive SNAP benefits can also double up their money at the market thanks to an Auburn program. It will double up to $20 dollars in benefits for fresh fruits and vegetables.
"This is not only a place for them to get a good deal, but this food is all local, fresh, nutritious," Market Manager Marilyn Evans said.
If you're making your grocery plan, shoppers and vendors ask that you keep your local farmer's market in mind.
"Come out! We'll take care of ya!" Ron King said.
Farmers and vendors say they're trying to keep prices as low as they can, but some have had to raise some of their prices because of the rising cost of seeds, fertilizer, and lack of labor.