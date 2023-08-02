 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...Portions of norther Alabama and southern middle Tennessee,
including the following areas, in Alabama, Colbert, Cullman,
DeKalb, Franklin AL, Jackson, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone,
Madison, Marshall and Morgan. In southern middle Tennessee,
Franklin TN, Lincoln and Moore.

* WHEN...From 7 AM CDT this morning through Friday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Several consecutive episodes of showers and thunderstorms are
expected across the Tennessee Valley from today through
Friday morning. High atmospheric moisture content will exist
throughout the period, leading to a risk for locally heavy
rainfall and flooding.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Pretrial hearings closed in DeKalb County murder case where a woman was pushed off a cliff

  • Updated
  • 0
Loretta Carr

Loretta Carr

A judge has closed further pretrial hearings for a woman accused of pushing another woman off a cliff in DeKalb County.

Loretta Carr is charged with capital murder in the death of Mary Elizabeth Isbell and is suspected of pushing her off a cliff at Little River Canyon in the fall of 2021. The state is seeking the death penalty in her case.

Since the judge has closed pretrial hearings, the public is still allowed in the courtroom; however any witness testimony, evidence, or details of the case cannot be shared outside of the courtroom. There is already a gag order on this case, which means any attorneys, witnesses, or directly related family can't talk to the media about the case. Because of this, the deputies brought Carr in through the judge's office rather than straight to the courtroom like they usually do.

Typically, if they walked her to the courtroom, this would give the media a chance to ask Carr questions. But the gag order now prevents the press from doing that. However, the judge did deny a motion by the defense to close court documents from public viewing.

Carr had her fiancé in the courtroom today, and she seemed calm throughout the proceedings.

Many of Isbell's family and friends were in the courtroom today, where they had a chance to speak with Carr's relatives.

