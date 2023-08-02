Pretrial hearings closed in DeKalb County murder case where a woman was pushed off a cliff

A judge has closed further pretrial hearings for a woman accused of pushing another woman off a cliff in DeKalb County.
Loretta Carr is charged with capital murder in the death of Mary Elizabeth Isbell and is suspected of pushing her off a cliff at Little River Canyon in the fall of 2021. The state is seeking the death penalty in her case.
Since the judge has closed pretrial hearings, the public is still allowed in the courtroom; however any witness testimony, evidence, or details of the case cannot be shared outside of the courtroom. There is already a gag order on this case, which means any attorneys, witnesses, or directly related family can't talk to the media about the case. Because of this, the deputies brought Carr in through the judge's office rather than straight to the courtroom like they usually do.
Typically, if they walked her to the courtroom, this would give the media a chance to ask Carr questions. But the gag order now prevents the press from doing that. However, the judge did deny a motion by the defense to close court documents from public viewing.
Carr had her fiancé in the courtroom today, and she seemed calm throughout the proceedings.
Many of Isbell's family and friends were in the courtroom today, where they had a chance to speak with Carr's relatives.