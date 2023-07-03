Preston Murphy Joins Alabama Men’s Basketball Staff

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Head Coach Nate Oats announced today that veteran coach Preston Murphy is joining The University of Alabama basketball staff as Special Assistant, providing on-court coaching and on-campus recruiting support.
“I’m pleased to be completing our basketball staff with the addition of Coach Murphy. He was a highly sought-after candidate, and we were fortunate he was most interested in joining our program,” said Oats. “I have known Preston for a long time, and I am excited about the many ways he can add tremendous value to what we do. I am always impressed with his energy, his humility, and his basketball acumen. His insight, experience and ability to connect with student-athletes will be a significant advantage for us. Additionally, Preston is a great person who is highly-regarded throughout the college basketball community. We have every expectation his hire will contribute to the continued success and high benchmarks of Alabama basketball.”
“It’s a privilege to join Alabama Athletics and become a part of the great Crimson Tide tradition – it’s an honor I will work every day to deserve. I appreciate the trust Coach Oats, Greg Byrne and the University have put in me, and I look forward to serving this institution and adding to its long history of success,” said Murphy.
Murphy played four years for the University of Rhode Island, scoring 1,218 points for the Rams and going to four consecutive postseasons. He graduated from URI with a B.S. in finance in 1999. He spent four years as an assistant coach with the Creighton Bluejays, where he helped the Bluejays win 86 games, including two NCAA tournament berths. Players under his watch have been repeatedly named First Team All-BIG East and BIG EAST Defensive Player of the Year, and been selected in the NBA Draft. Prior to Creighton, he served several years in a variety of assistant coaching roles with Boston College and his alma mater, URI. From 2006-10, he was the men’s basketball program director for Boston College.
Murphy also played professionally three seasons in Belgium and Holland. In 2002, he played for the Los Angeles Clippers in the Southern California Summer Pro League and had one season with the Magic Johnson All-Stars.
Murphy and his wife, Maria, have four children.
After the Crimson Tide’s historic run to the SEC Championship and Sweet Sixteen in the spring, Coach Oats saw all three Alabama assistants earn head coaching opportunities. With the additions of Murphy, Ryan Pannone and Austin Claunch, the Crimson Tide basketball staff is again complete.